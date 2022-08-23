Ole Miss Announces Football Gameday Enhancements

After a successful 2021 season in which saw the Rebels finish with a perfect 7-0 home record, Ole Miss is pleased to continue to improve its fan experience to make Rebel gameday one of the best in the entire country.



In December 2021, an electronic survey was sent via e-mail to Ole Miss football season ticket holders. The data was segmented by three audiences: 1) fans that sit in general seating areas; 2) fans that sit in premium areas, such as suites or clubs; and 3) student fans that sit in the student section. Respondents were asked to rate their satisfaction levels on a four-point scale.



Notable Enhancements for the 2022 Season

– 250 new point-of-sale terminals added (35 percent increase from 2021)

– Expedited transaction process with customer-facing credit card readers

– Adding 25 roving push cart vendors for beverage offerings throughout concourse

– Expanded grab-and-go footprint throughout the stadium

– Introduction of Dos Equis Deck location on west concourse

– Blue Moon Brewhouse added to mid-level on the west concourse

– Addition of age verification stands outside stadium to expedite alcohol sales

– Improved parking scanners to accelerate entry to reserved campus parking lots

– Complete overhaul of Vaught-Hemingway sound system to enhance stadium audio

– Implemented state-of-the-art field and student section light display

– Upgraded LED fixture to enhance DJ experience to student section



The Rebels open the 2022 season on Sept. 3 at home against Troy. Kickoff is slated for 3 p.m. and will be televised on SEC Network. Ole Miss checks in at No. 21 in the AP Preseason Poll and No. 24 in the AFCA Coaches Poll.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Sports