WR Wade Looks Forward to Season

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

A new Ole Miss transfer, wide receiver Dayton Wade, is feeling good about his performance in camp.

“Camp has been going great,” Wade said.

This season, the receiving core room is deep with players, both returning and new to the team.

“We’ve got a lot of transfers,” Wade said. “And we’ve got a lot of people that have been here.”

Wade added there is competition between the groups, but it feels more like a collective.

“Our coach (Derrick Nix) puts a lot of emphasis on how great we’ll be if we stick together versus being apart,” Wade said. “We don’t really worry about who is going to start and who’ll get the most reps. We are more like making sure we’re doing our assignments and doing them right.”

Wade is coming into his junior season after playing his first two seasons at Western Kentucky.

As a sophomore, he played in three games for the Hilltoppers prior to an injury. In the 2020 season, the Atlanta native recorded 21 receptions for 180 yards in six games. He also added nine kickoff returns for 147 yards.

Wade and the Rebels open the 2022 season on Sept. 3, as they play host to Troy. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. on SEC Network.