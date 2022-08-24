Watkins Looks Forward to Playing in SEC

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss football has gotten out of fall camp and is preparing to take the field against Troy on Sept, 3, in the season opener.

After a recent practice, wide receiver Jordan Watkins met with the media.

“Today was more about working against the scout and getting ready for Troy,” Watkins said. “We’re going against their looks and what they do on defense a little bit.”

Watkins added that the time to start the season has arrived.

Watkins is one of the new transfers into the program after playing for the Louisville Cardinals. In his two seasons with Cardinals, Watkins played in 22 career games. In 2021, he led the team with a 44.08 average in receiving yards and pulled in 529 receiving yards that ranked second on the team with a career-high four touchdowns.

When the Rebels opened up the 2021 season, they took on Watkins and the Cardinals. Now he is preparing for his new role at Ole Miss.

“I was thinking about that the other day,” Watkins said. “Looking at the scouting report and what they do defensively and now I go against them every day and I play for Ole Miss. It’s kind of surreal and I have to take a step back and take it all in.”

The Kentucky native added that transitioning to the SEC from the ACC, “is a big step up and I’m super excited to get to play SEC football.”

Ole Miss has many new players on the team out of the transfer portal and the team is looking to continue the success from a year ago.

“We have people from everywhere, from every type of school and conference,” Watkins said. “It’s awesome getting to meet other people that came from other schools that I played against.”

Watkins and the Rebels open the season on Sept. 3 against Troy at 3 p.m. on SEC Network.