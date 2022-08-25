Oxford Opens Football Season at Brandon

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

The Oxford Chargers open the 2022 football season on Friday night, traveling to take on the Brandon Bulldogs. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

Oxford finished last season with an 8-5 overall record. Their run to a state championship came to end in the second round of the playoffs to Madison Central by the score of 31-21.

Oxford head coach Chris Cutcliffe sat down with HottyToddy.com and discussed how practice is shaping up going into the first game.

“I think we’ve had a great offseason and a good start to fall camp,” Cutcliffe said. “We are fired up for game week now.”

This season, the Chargers have senior transfer quarterback Mack Howard as the signal caller. Howard came to Oxford after winning the MAIS Class 5A championship last season for Heritage Academy.

“Mack has come in and been a phenomenal teammate since day one,” Cutcliffe said. “Has done a great job of jumping right in and leading and learning how we do things here. I know he’s excited to get things going on Friday.”

Brandon rolls into this season after an 11-3 overall record last year when the Bulldogs went undefeated in their region (6A Region 3). Brandon’s season came to a close against Madison Central in the state championship.

“Brandon is certainly a great test,” Cutcliffe said. “They have a very talented team on both sides of the ball.”

Cutcliffe added that the Bulldogs are coming off a great season in 2021 and Coach (Sam) Williams does a great job and has a lot of great players coming back.

“(The Bulldogs) are going to be a great test for us to start things off,” Cutcliffe said.

Last season, the Chargers played host to Brandon and won the season opener 24-17.

Fans can listen to the call on 95.5 FM.