Friday, August 26, 2022
News & ViewsCrime

Oxford Man Charged With Harassing Victim in Domestic Violence Case

The Oxford Police Department arrested a local man Thursday for allegedly harassing his past victim from a domestic violence case.

Tayler Beard, 26, of Oxford was arrested in 2021 for domestic violence with aggravated assault. As a condition of his bond and pre-trial hearing, he was not to contact the victim. Beard has allegedly been harassing the victim through phone calls and text messaging.

Beard was charged with felony intimidation of a witness and arrested Thursday. He was taken to the Lafayette County Detention Center where he was booked on a $10,000 bond.

