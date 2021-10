An Oxford man was arrested recently on a domestic violence charge.

The Oxford Police Department was dispatched on Sunday to the 1000 block of Buchanan Avenue in reference to a domestic violence assault.

Officers arrived and arrested Tayler Beard, 25, of Oxford and charged him with aggravated domestic violence, a felony charge when a weapon or strangulation is used during the assault.

Beard was taken to the Lafayette County Detention Center where he was booked on a $20,000 bond.

