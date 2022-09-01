Thursday, September 1, 2022
HottyToddy.com Staff Picks Week One

This weekend college football takes center stage as the calendar turns the page to September.

Last weekend, Vanderbilt out of the SEC opened their season out in Hawaii with a 63-10 victory. Now the rest conference will step into action this weekend.

Ole Miss open’s the 2022 season inside the Vaught in year three under head coach Lane Kiffin and staff.

HottyToddy.com’s staff is back with their weekly picks from a handful of games each week. Editor James Dowd, News Editor Alyssa Schnugg, Sports Editor Adam Brown, Graduate Assistant Carleigh Holt and student contributor Emma Averett will each give picks.

This week the staff will select 15 games all 14-SEC games and a random game of the week.

Ball State vs Tennessee 

Louisiana Tech vs Missouri 

Penn State vs Purdue 

Sam Houston State vs No. 6 Texas A&M 

Troy vs No. 21 Ole Miss 

No. 23 Cincinnati vs No. 19 Arkansas 

No. 11 Oregon vs No. 3 Georgia

Georgia State vs South Carolina  

Elon vs Vanderbilt 

Mercer vs Auburn 

Miami (OH) vs No. 20 Kentucky 

No. 7 Utah vs Florida 

Memphis vs Mississippi State 

Utah State vs No. 1 Alabama 

Florida State vs LSU

After week zero, Carleigh is a top of the leaderboard at 4-1, James 3-2, Alyssa 3-2, Adam 3-2 and Emma 3-2 going into this week.

Staff Report

