HottyToddy.com Staff Picks Week One

This weekend college football takes center stage as the calendar turns the page to September.
Last weekend, Vanderbilt out of the SEC opened their season out in Hawaii with a 63-10 victory. Now the rest conference will step into action this weekend.
Ole Miss open’s the 2022 season inside the Vaught in year three under head coach Lane Kiffin and staff.
HottyToddy.com’s staff is back with their weekly picks from a handful of games each week. Editor James Dowd, News Editor Alyssa Schnugg, Sports Editor Adam Brown, Graduate Assistant Carleigh Holt and student contributor Emma Averett will each give picks.
This week the staff will select 15 games all 14-SEC games and a random game of the week.
Ball State vs Tennessee
Louisiana Tech vs Missouri
Penn State vs Purdue
Sam Houston State vs No. 6 Texas A&M
Troy vs No. 21 Ole Miss
No. 23 Cincinnati vs No. 19 Arkansas
No. 11 Oregon vs No. 3 Georgia
Georgia State vs South Carolina
Elon vs Vanderbilt
Mercer vs Auburn
Miami (OH) vs No. 20 Kentucky
No. 7 Utah vs Florida
Memphis vs Mississippi State
Utah State vs No. 1 Alabama
Florida State vs LSU
After week zero, Carleigh is a top of the leaderboard at 4-1, James 3-2, Alyssa 3-2, Adam 3-2 and Emma 3-2 going into this week.
Staff Report