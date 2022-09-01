LOU Community Gears up for First Home Rebel Game of 2022 Football Season

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

The Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on gameday. HottyToddy file photo.

Oxford will be coming to life with the first home football game of the 2021 season slated for Saturday at the Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

The Ole Miss Rebels will take on Troy University’s Trojans and good-sized crowds are expected in and around the Oxford-University community this weekend.

Kick-off Saturday is at. 3 p.m.

Fans without on-campus parking can park at Northwest Community College, the South Oxford Center or Insight Park lots; however, there is a charge to park.

Parking at NWCC and the SOC is $20/nonconference and $30/conference games.

A complimentary shuttle is provided from the NWCC and SOC lots.

Insight Park is on campus and does not include a shuttle option.

Parking at Insight Park is $25 for non-conference and $40 for conference games.

Gameday shuttle service begins at least five hours prior to kickoff and ends two hours following the conclusion of the game.

The Oxford-University Transit will also operate a gameday shuttle service from the Jackson Avenue Center. There is no charge to park or ride the shuttle. Space is very limited. Service will begin at 6 a.m. on gamedays and end two hours after the game’s completion. Shuttles drop off at the Paris-Yates Chapel.

The Red North and South, Blue West and Blue Grey run as usual on game days. Campus closes to all oncoming traffic at 6:00 a.m. Due to this, the Purple Route does not run at all on game days.

Oxford iconic Double Decker buses will not be running from the Square this weekend and they continue to undergo repairs and remodeling. However, a bus will be parked in the downtown Square in front of City Hall for folks to take a photo or two with their favorite bus. Make sure to tag @visitoxfordms in gameday photos. Adding #hottytoddy and #hydr hashtags is always fun too.

The Grove and The Circle will close Friday at 6:30 p.m. and reopen at 7 p.m. for tailgate set-up. Click here to read more information about Tailgating in the Grove.

On game day, the Walk of Champions will start two hours and 15 minutes prior to kickoff, which is 12:45 p.m. this week.