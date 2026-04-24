Ole Miss Has Its QB Commit Back on Campus at the Right Time

Ole Miss is still early in building its 2027 class, but the player who kickstarted the whole thing is back in Oxford this weekend.

Baylor School quarterback Keegan Croucher picked a good time for his official visit. It’s Double Decker weekend, the final stretch of spring practice, and a top‑20 baseball matchup with Georgia is in town. Oxford is about as lively as it gets.

Croucher will not be alone, either. Four-star prospects Tavares Harrington, Kenneth Simon II and Cade Cooper are also making the trip, giving the Rebels a strong group on campus at the same time.

Croucher has only strengthened his profile since committing. In the latest Rivals300 update, he climbed to No. 50 overall.

He is the No. 4 quarterback in the 2027 class and the No. 2 player in Tennessee, sitting just behind his teammate and fellow Ole Miss target David Gabriel‑Georges.

Rivals Outliers: Prospects Rivals is higher on than the rest of the recruiting industry🌟 Read: https://t.co/q2LBVBgvtI pic.twitter.com/t4w3TvZ16p — Rivals (@Rivals) April 20, 2026

But this weekend is about more than rankings.

It matters because other programs have not backed off. Croucher has been committed for a long time, yet schools continue to push.

Kentucky is the most persistent threat, and new head coach Will Stein has been recruiting him for more than a year.

That relationship started when Stein was the offensive coordinator at Oregon, and he has carried it with him to Lexington.

So while Ole Miss gets the advantage of hosting Croucher during one of Oxford’s best weekends of the year, the visit also comes at an important moment.

The Rebels have their foundational piece on campus again, and they are working to keep him locked in as the rest of the 2027 class takes shape.

Scouting Report

From Rivals’ Charles Power: