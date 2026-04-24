De’Zhaun Stribling Becomes First Round 2 Pick of NFL Draft for San Francisco 49ers

De’Zhaun Stribling didn’t have to wait long to hear his name called in round two of the NFL Draft.

The former Ole Miss wideout was the first pick of the second round, going to the San Francisco 49ers on Friday night.

Andy Lee announces our newest Niner 🙌 See you in The Bay soon, De'Zhaun Stribling! 📺: NFL Network April 23-25 pic.twitter.com/VR7pSW3mf3 — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) April 24, 2026

Stribling played five seasons across Washington State, Oklahoma State and Ole Miss, and he made the most of his lone year in Oxford. He finished second on the team in yards (811) and receptions (55) and led the Rebels with six touchdown catches. Ole Miss won a school‑record 13 games and reached the College Football Playoff, giving him a strong stage to close out his college career.

His rise really took off after the NFL Scouting Combine, where he ran a 4.36 in the 40‑yard dash. That number tends to get attention, and Stribling knew it.

“It just kind of opened everyone’s eyes to my speed,” he said after his Ole Miss Pro Day. “I always knew I was that fast, so it was just about going out there, running a great time and showing everybody. So, glad I was able to showcase my speed on a high level.”

Stribling had been projected anywhere from the second to fourth round and now joins a 49ers franchise coming off a 12‑5 season. He’ll also step into one of the NFL’s toughest divisions. The Seahawks just won the Super Bowl, and the Rams finished 12‑5 as well.