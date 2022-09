By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss wide receiver Dannis Jackson entered the transfer portal on Friday prior to the season opener against Troy.

Jackson, a fourth-year senior, will close out his college career at a different school.

The Summerall, Mississippi, native played in 11 games with 12 receptions for 244 yards and a pair of touchdowns. In the past three seasons, Jackson played in a total of 30 games with 19 receptions for 324 yards and two touchdowns.