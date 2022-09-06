Ole Miss Athletics to Hold Water Drive for Jackson this Week

To help address the water shortage in Jackson, Ole Miss Athletics will hold a water drive this week at the Tad Pad Ticket Office through Ole Miss’ partnership with the Mississippi Food Network.



Fans can donate sealed water options including gallon jugs and cases of water Wednesday September 7 through Friday September 9 from 4-7 p.m.



For those interested in supporting online, please donate to the Mississippi Food Network, Inc. fundraising page using the link that is provided here.



Jackson and the surrounding area are experiencing a water shortage due to recent storms and flooding. Some Mississippi residents remain without water, and others are under a boil water advisory.



Collection Dates and Times:

Wednesday, September 7th 4:00pm- 7:00pm

Thursday, September 8th 4:00pm – 7:00pm

Friday, September 9th 4:00pm – 7:00pm

Courtesy of Ole Miss Athletics