Tuesday, September 6, 2022
Ole Miss No. 22 in Latest AP Top 25 Poll

0
317

By Adam Brown
Sports Editor
adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

The first full week of the 2022 college football season is in the books and the Associated Press Top 25 Poll was released on Tuesday. Ole Miss dropped one spot this week to number 22 in the country.

Ole Miss (1-0) opened the season with a 28-10 victory over Troy on Saturday inside the Vaught.

Head coach Lane Kiffin’s Rebels are one of eight SEC teams in the poll this week: Alabama (1), Georgia (2), Texas A&M (6), Florida (12), Arkansas (16), Kentucky (20), Ole Miss (22) and Tennessee (24).

To see the full AP Top 25 Poll click here.

Ole Miss returns to action on Saturday, playing host the Central Arkansas Bears. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. and can be seen on SEC Network+.

Latest articles