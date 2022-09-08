HottyToddy.com Staff Picks Week Two

College football rolls into week two of the season this weekend following a fun first full slate of games.
Fans saw No. 3 Georgia defeat No. 11 Oregon and Ole Miss push their home winning streak to 10-straight games after defeating Troy 28-10.
HottyToddy.com’s staff is back with their weekly picks from a handful of games each week. Editor James Dowd, News Editor Alyssa Schnugg, Sports Editor Adam Brown, Graduate Assistant Carleigh Holt and student contributor Emma Averett will each give picks.
This week the staff will pick 12 games.
No. 23 Wake Forest vs Vanderbilt
No. 1 Alabama vs Texas
South Carolina vs No. 16 Arkansas
Missouri vs Kansas State
Central Arkansas vs No. 22 Ole Miss
Appalachian State vs No. 6 Texas A&M
No. 24 Tennessee vs No. 17 Pittsburgh
Samford vs No. 2 Georgia
No. 20 Kentucky vs No. 12 Florida
Southern university vs LSU
San Jose State vs Auburn
Mississippi State vs Arizona
Going into this week here are the standings Carleigh 19-1, Adam 17-3, Alyssa 17-3, James 16-4 and Emma 15-5.
Staff Report