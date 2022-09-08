Thursday, September 8, 2022
FeaturedSportsFootballHeadlines

HottyToddy.com Staff Picks Week Two

0
185

College football rolls into week two of the season this weekend following a fun first full slate of games.

Fans saw No. 3 Georgia defeat No. 11 Oregon and Ole Miss push their home winning streak to 10-straight games after defeating Troy 28-10.

HottyToddy.com’s staff is back with their weekly picks from a handful of games each week. Editor James Dowd, News Editor Alyssa Schnugg, Sports Editor Adam Brown, Graduate Assistant Carleigh Holt and student contributor Emma Averett will each give picks.

This week the staff will pick 12 games.

No. 23 Wake Forest vs Vanderbilt 

No. 1 Alabama vs Texas 

South Carolina vs No. 16 Arkansas 

Missouri vs Kansas State

Central Arkansas vs No. 22 Ole Miss 

Appalachian State vs No. 6 Texas A&M 

No. 24 Tennessee vs No. 17 Pittsburgh 

Samford vs No. 2 Georgia 

No. 20 Kentucky vs No. 12 Florida 

Southern university vs LSU

San Jose State vs Auburn 

Mississippi State vs Arizona 

Going into this week here are the standings Carleigh 19-1, Adam 17-3, Alyssa 17-3, James 16-4 and Emma 15-5.

Staff Report

Previous articleUM Continues to Grow, Bringing Excitement and Challenges
Next articleOle Miss’ KD Hill on the Chucky Mullins Award

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Videos
84,459FansLike
20,500FollowersFollow
14,100FollowersFollow
//The following lines allow infolinks to place their ads - Inserted 6/17/2022 // End infolinks tracing pixel

Hotty Toddy News is the trusted source for news, sports, and more in the LOU community. Follow us (@HottyToddyNews) for the latest coverage.

hottytoddy@olemiss.edu

Farley Hall, University MS 38677

Latest articles