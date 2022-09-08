Ole Miss’ KD Hill on the Chucky Mullins Award

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss senior defensive tackle KD Hill was awarded the Chucky Mullins award prior to the game against Troy last Saturday.

“It was truly a blessing to wear that number,” Hill said. “It is something that I have been working toward since I was a freshman.”

Hill added that since he took his first visit to Ole Miss, he learned about Mullins’ number and what it meant. The Eufaula, Alabama native arrived in Oxford in 2018.

“I always told myself that I would get it,” Hill said. “That’s just determination and perseverance. It hasn’t been easy on my journey here. I thank God for everything thrown at me because it has only made me stronger.”

Hill shared the news of the award with his mother (Arneta Williams) after practice while crying tears of joy.

“She was crying and super excited,” Hill said.

Against Troy, the Rebels’ defense only surrendered 10 points the whole game and kept them off the scoreboard until right before halftime with a field goal.

For Hill and his teammates, the takeaway from the game is what they did as a unit.

“Play with effort and continue to play as a defensive unit,” Hill said. “We just continue to work on the small details. Focus on the small details and you will improve week by week. Then just attack this weekend and treat it like a SEC game.”

Hill and his teammates play host to the Central Arkansas Bears on Saturday. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. and can be seen on SEC Network+.