Davion’s Den

By Davion Rosenthall

HottyToddy.com Intern

Congratulations to the Rebels for coming out last Saturday with a 28-10 victory against Troy!

Troy just wasn’t able to stop the high-powered run game led by Texas Christian University transfer running back Zach Evans, who tallied 130 yards on the ground with 22 yards receiving.

Although the quarterback battle has yet to be decided, Jaxson Dart got the first snaps in the game this week. Dart was able to go 18/27 with 154 passing yards in total in his first game as an Ole Miss Rebel.

The Rebs will stay at home one more week as they get ready to go against Central Arkansas at 6 p.m. on Saturday. Luke Altmyer will get the start against the Bears, hopefully showing that he can lead this high-powered offense as well.

The Ole Miss Defense surely didn’t disappoint this past weekend. They look to feed off of the momentum from last week and post another great defensive effort. Be sure to watch the game, whether on television or in person, as the Rebels look to improve to 2-0 this Saturday.