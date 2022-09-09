Visit US Constitution Display During Constitution Week at Oxford Library

Image via billofrightsinstitute.org

The public is invited to visit the Lafayette County and Oxford Public Library during U.S. Constitution Week to view a display highlighting the U.S. Constitution.

“Join us in commemorating the living document that upholds and protects the freedoms central to our American way of life,” said Gail Hercules, regent of the David Reese Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution.

Hours of the Lafayette County & Oxford Public Library

Constitution Week is held Sept. 17-23 each year. In 1955, DAR petitioned Congress to set aside September 17-23 annually to be dedicated for the observance of Constitution Week. The resolution was later adopted by the U.S. Congress and signed into public law on August 2, 1956, by President Dwight D. Eisenhower.

The United States Constitution was completed on Sept. 17, 1787, and ratified in 1788. The Bill of Rights became a part of the Constitution in 1791.

“This week, let us celebrate the anniversary of this landmark document and the priceless freedoms it assures us,” Hercules said. “The United States Constitution is of paramount importance to American history. It speaks of American liberties, freedoms, and our inalienable rights, setting forth the framework for the federal government that is still in use today.”