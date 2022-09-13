Ole Miss’ Jared Ivey on Georgia Tech

By Adam Brown

No. 20 Ole Miss hits the road for the first time this season to take on Georgia Tech in Atlanta on Saturday.

The Rebels are preparing for this SEC vs. ACC matchup. On Monday, junior Jared Ivey met with the media about the game.

“I’m really excited about going back home and playing in front of a bunch friends and family,” Ivey said. “I can’t count on one hand how many ticket requests that I’ve got, but I know I only have four tickets.”

Ivey transferred to Ole Miss after playing the last two seasons with the Yellow Jackets. The Suwanee, Georgia, native played in 20 games with 13 starts at defensive line during his time at Tech.

Ivey recorded 32 total tackles, including 20 solo stops, as a sophomore in 2021, and also had six tackles for a loss.

Ivey added that he has been trying to tell his teammates about what type of environment they will be walking into facing Georgia Tech.

“It’s a very fun environment to play and I enjoyed being there. I loved it,” Ivey said. “Love my guys and you had some die-hard fans. It has one of the coolest entrances in college football.

“I think we’re going to go there and do what we do,” Ivey said.

In the first two games of the season, Ivey has recorded five total tackles (three solo and two assist) to go along with 1.5-9 tackle for loss and sacks.

“I feel like I’m rushing the passer well and I feel like we’re doing a lot in the passing game,” Ivey said. Coach CP and coach Joyner are doing a lot moving a lot of pieces.

“We need to focus on playing the run and being stout using our hands,” Ivey said. “All the stuff that we might be good or bad at is the stuff we need to work on regardless.”

This season, the Rebels defense has only allowed 13 points scored between Troy and Central Arkansas.

Ivey and the rest of his Ole Miss teammates return to action on Saturday at Georgia Tech. Kick-off is set for 2:30 p.m. on ABC.