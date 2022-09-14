Water Valley Man Faces Felony Charge After Fleeing Traffic Stop

On Sept. 10, the Oxford Police Department stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation on West Jackson Avenue near Highway 6.

While the officer was speaking with the driver, Quintez Holmes, 27, of Water Valley, he proceeded to drive away in a reckless manner ignoring the officer’s commands.

Holmes was charged with Felony Fleeing along with three other misdemeanor charges.

Holmes was taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge for his initial bond hearing and issued a $5,000 bond.

