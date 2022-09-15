Recovery Celebration on Saturday Aims to Raise Awareness, Celebrate Recovery

On Saturday, the Oxford Treatment Center will host a recovery celebration in honor of Recovery Month at 611 Commerce Parkway in Oxford from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Dedicated to raising awareness and celebrating the local recovery community, this event is open to the public.

“Addiction is easily identifiable, but the accomplishment of recovery is far less visible,” said CEO Mark Stovall, who is also in long-term recovery. “Many people who are now in recovery were previously devalued and dehumanized because of the disease of addiction, which is the reason we’re hosting this event. Those same people are now integral members of their community, and we want to highlight that.”

Saturday’s event will be fun for the entire family.

In addition to a 1-mile Recovery Run/Walk, there will be activities available for kids, opportunities for fellowship among attendees, and guests will hear from Robin, a local resident in recovery with an inspirational story. Food will also be provided.

Staff report