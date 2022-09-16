Davion’s Game Keys

By Davion Rosenthall

HottyToddy Intern

Offense:

• Zach Evans is looking great. Continue to feed him as the running game as a whole is also looking great.

• Continue to develop in the passing game in order to be ready to go for SEC play.

• Whole offense needs to come out early and take care of business so there won’t be any late game comebacks.

Defense:

• Contain Georgia Tech’s running back Dontae Smith, and keep him from getting a lot of positive yardage

• Defensive line should hit the ground running at the very start of the game to handle business quickly and early.

• Hit them in the mouth, and they will lay down!

• Nate McCollum is the quarterback’s main target so far this year. Defense should keep an eye on him all game.