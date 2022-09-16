Friday, September 16, 2022
FeaturedSportsFootballHeadlinesStudent VoicesOle Miss

Davion’s Game Keys

0
317

By Davion Rosenthall

HottyToddy Intern

Offense:

• Zach Evans is looking great. Continue to feed him as the running game as a whole is also looking great.

• Continue to develop in the passing game in order to be ready to go for SEC play.

• Whole offense needs to come out early and take care of business so there won’t be any late game comebacks.

Defense:

• Contain Georgia Tech’s running back Dontae Smith, and keep him from getting a lot of positive yardage

• Defensive line should hit the ground running at the very start of the game to handle business quickly and early. 

• Hit them in the mouth, and they will lay down!

• Nate McCollum is the quarterback’s main target so far this year. Defense should keep an eye on him all game.

Previous articleDavion’s Den
Next articleOxford Host Lafayette in the Crosstown Classic

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Videos
84,459FansLike
20,500FollowersFollow
14,100FollowersFollow
//The following lines allow infolinks to place their ads - Inserted 6/17/2022 // End infolinks tracing pixel

Hotty Toddy News is the trusted source for news, sports, and more in the LOU community. Follow us (@HottyToddyNews) for the latest coverage.

hottytoddy@olemiss.edu

Farley Hall, University MS 38677

Latest articles