NFL Draft Buzz Is Building Around One Ole Miss Receiver

The NFL Draft will be here soon, which means a handful of former Ole Miss players are about to find out where their careers head next. And if you’re looking for the first Rebel likely to come off the board, the momentum is pointing toward wide receiver De’Zhaun Stribling.

Stribling has been climbing in recent weeks, and one of the most respected voices in the business made that clear on Monday.

“The two guys who’ve got the most heat coming down the home stretch are Ted Hurst from Georgia State and Stribling from Ole Miss,” NFL Network lead draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah said. “Both of those guys are big, fast, productive players.

“I say Stribling is a little bit ahead at this point in time. But both those guys have a lot of heat talking to folks around the league.”

Daniel Jeremiah on his Media call named 2 WRs that are gaining steam in the lead up to the draft 🏈 De’Zhaun Stribling, Ole Miss📈

🏈Ted Hurst, Georgia State📈 pic.twitter.com/BziBc8Kbub — Dave Heilman NFL (@DynastyDorks) April 20, 2026

That tracks with the latest projections. ESPN has Stribling going in the third round to the Indianapolis Colts at No. 78 overall. NFL.com is even higher, slotting him to the Colts in the second round at No. 47. Earlier mock drafts had defensive tackle Zxavian Harris as the first Rebel drafted, but the consensus now leans toward Stribling.

His rise really took off after the NFL Scouting Combine, where he ran a 4.36 in the 40-yard dash. That number tends to get attention, and Stribling knew it.

Former Ole Miss WR De'Zhaun Stribling runs a 4.39 (u) 40! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/iancuIQCc2 — The Rebel Walk (@TheRebelWalk) February 28, 2026

“It just kind of opened everyone’s eyes to my speed,” he said after his Ole Miss Pro Day. “I always knew I was that fast, so it was just about going out there, running a great time and showing everybody. So, glad I was able to showcase my speed on a high level.”

Stribling played five seasons across Washington State, Oklahoma State and Ole Miss, and he made the most of his lone year in Oxford. He finished second on the team in yards (811) and receptions (55) and led the Rebels in touchdown catches with six. Ole Miss won a school-record 13 games and reached the College Football Playoff, giving Stribling a strong stage to close out his college career.

Now he waits to see where he lands.

The first round begins Thursday at 7 p.m. on NFL Network, ABC and ESPN. Rounds two and three follow Friday at 6 p.m., with the final four rounds airing Saturday starting at 11 a.m.