Watch: Ole Miss Coach Pete Golding Latest Spring Practice

Ole Miss is entering the final week of spring practices and, according to its new head coach, the Rebels are progressing nicely.

Pete Golding talked about how players and coaches have progressed over the last month, what position groups are standing out and much more Tuesday. Here’s everything he said during the press conference.

Ole Miss Head Coach Pete Golding

On accomplishments in practices so far…

Yeah, I think so. Up to this point, we’ve gone really slow and built a foundation in all three phases. This week, we’re transitioning into what a game week looks like — getting them into those routines and helping them understand how things will operate. With the new coaches, it’s also about getting a feel for game planning with the schedule. We’re game planning each other, which is important from a self-scout standpoint heading into the summer. We’re simulating physicality in controlled situations to stay as injury-free as possible, and working different scenarios. Today was short yardage and goal line, which allows us to install packages and make sure we’re using our personnel effectively.

On position group showing the most growth…

There’s been several. We’ve got a lot of new guys in new spots, so naturally they’re improving as they get more reps and become more comfortable. The linebacker room has really come on. The defensive front is starting to understand things better. The receiver room is improving every practice — understanding the offense and playing faster with tempo. So there are multiple groups trending in the right direction.

On what game weeks will look like for coaching staff…

We bring them in on Sundays instead of Mondays, put the previous game to bed, get a workout in, and evaluate injuries. Monday is their day off — gives them time to reset academically while coaches build the game plan. Tuesday is base downs, short yardage, goal line, and special teams. Wednesday is third down and red zone. Thursday is more of a mental day — meetings and walkthroughs. Friday is a fast day where we hit all situations — backed up, red zone, goal line, last-play scenarios — then meetings that night before a game. The only thing we’re not doing this week is actually playing the game. Since we’re playing each other, it’s a little different, but we still structure it the same way. It’s also a big evaluation week. If we were playing Florida with a 74-man travel roster, we’re letting guys know where they stand right now. That creates urgency.

On proposed NCAA eligibility rule change…

It’s been talked about for a long time, so we’ll see if it happens. I think the concept makes sense. It allows guys to develop without constantly worrying about redshirt decisions. I’m sure there are legal considerations involved, but from a developmental standpoint, it’s a good idea.

On preference of morning or afternoon practices…

There are pros and cons to both. A lot depends on your academic structure. I’ve grown to love mornings. Early in my career, it was an adjustment, especially with sleep schedules. But now, it creates better balance — guys finish practice, move into academics, and still have time later in the day. From a coaching standpoint, you have to be ready to go early, but I like the structure.

On new WR Johntay Cook…

He’s played a lot of football, which helps. When you’ve been in multiple systems, a lot of concepts carry over — maybe different terminology, but the same ideas. The tempo has been an adjustment, but experienced guys adapt quicker. He’s really special with the ball in his hands — short-area quickness, ability after contact, almost like a running back. He’s a matchup problem, especially in one-on-one situations. There’s a lot of versatility in his game.

On running backs other than Kewan Lacy…

All three new guys have flashed. One has great balance and patience, sets up blocks well. JT is one of the most explosive players on the team — top-end speed, vertical ability, and good hands. Shakai is starting to come on too. His size-speed combination is different, and he’s getting more consistent. Overall, that group complements Lacey well.

On defensive backs progression and development in man coverage…

There are flashes. You see patience at the break point, playing the ball well downfield — then the next snap, maybe bad eyes or technique. Consistency is the key. We’re making sure matchups are realistic in practice — good-on-good — so we’re not getting a false sense of where we are. Kite has improved but needs to be more consistent. Jay has flashed SEC-level ability but needs to sustain it. Dorian Barney has probably been the biggest pleasant surprise. For an 18-year-old, his maturity and instincts stand out. I’d expect him to have a role at some point.

On personal growth as a leader…

That’s probably a better question for the staff. But for me, it starts with having a plan, being prepared, and communicating clearly. I treat people the way I want to be treated. We’ve got a strong staff with a lot of experience, and I value their input. That’s only going to keep improving.

On evaluating players who’ve had multiple stops…

My background helps with that. At the Division II and I-AA levels, we dealt with transfers all the time. It comes down to whether they love football. If they do, and they realize it’s their last opportunity, they’ll lock in and improve. You have to evaluate the reasons behind the transfers — maturity, situation, etc. Nobody’s perfect. If they love the game and can process quickly, they can succeed.

On new Edge players adjustment…

Coach Kitch has done a great job with that group. Purchase has had one of the easiest transitions because the scheme is similar to what he’s played before. He’s a pro — tough, competitive, smart. He’s also shown leadership early, which is rare for a newcomer. Maldonado is improving every day. He’s got a unique skill set — long, athletic, made a big pick-six today. He’s still getting comfortable, but the upside is there.

On working with General Manager Austin Thomas…

There’s a lot of history there. I first saw him work at UTSA and was impressed with his organization and attention to detail. When I got here, he was already in place, and I’ve always respected how he operates — both as a football mind and as a person. It was important to have someone I trust in that role. He’s done a really good job.

On current state of QB room…

It’s a unique group that complements each other well. Trinidad is back, and Walker Howard brings experience and a strong understanding of the system. Deuce Knight continues to flash — he’s a problem in the run game with his size and speed. He’s improving as a passer and decision-maker. AJ shows flashes too — it’s about consistency. Evaluating that position can be tricky in spring because of protection and personnel differences. Overall, they’re all improving, and that’s what you want to see.

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