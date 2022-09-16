Experience Tailgating at the College Football Hall of Fame

Ole Miss fans going to Atlanta to watch the Rebels take on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Saturday can enjoy more than just the game.

Prior to the game, fans can go to the College Football Hall of Fame for a Tailgate Saturday. Tailgate Saturdays will feature entertainment, tailgate games, prizes for fans, the new Home Depot College GameDay Desk and live college football games – all located within the Hall of Fame’s premiere facility for honoring the sport.

With Tailgate Saturdays, fans can watch the Ole Miss game, while also enjoying the Hall of Fame’s exhibits and unique atmosphere. Legendary stories, historic traditions and state-of-the-art technology surround fans at every turn.

Visitors are guaranteed to feel immersed in the college football experience – from the 360-degree virtual reality quarterback simulator that drops fans into the action on America’s most iconic fields to the crowd of fellow fans watching up to four live games at one time on the playing field’s 36-foot HD video board.

While tailgating on the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl Playing Field, fans can participate in the Hard Hat Scavenger Hunt or test their skills by kicking field goals, catching passes and running through an obstacle course.

Kickoff is at 2:30 p.m. on ABC.

Staff Report