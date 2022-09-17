No. 20 Ole Miss Shutsout Georgia Tech 42-0

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

No. 20 Ole Miss shuts out the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 42-0 on the road in Atlanta on Saturday.

“Any time you go on the road and beat an ACC team 42-0 a lot of good things had to happen,” head coach Lane Kiffin said. “We challenged the guys after last week to come on the road and play well.”

Kiffin added that they told the team all week to pack their run game and their defense.

Ole Miss (3-0) scored all six touchdowns on the ground by three different running backs Zach Evans, Quinshon Judkins and Ulysses Bentley all scoring twice.

“With 62 carries and over 300 yards rushing,” Kiffin said.

Ole Miss finished the game with 547 total yards and 316 running yards against Georgia Tech.

The Rebels’ defense held the Yellow Jackets out of the end zone for all game and only allowed them to gain 214 yards of total offense.

“The defense got a shoutout on the road,” Kiffin said. “The first time in eight or nine years.”

In the first quarter, Ole Miss blocked a punt to put the offense in a situation to go up 14-0 after a block by Cedric Johnson.

The Rebels have now blocked punts in back-to-back games.

The Rebels defense got home to the Yellow Jackets quarterback with a total of seven sacks on Jeff Sims.

Sims finished the game going 18-for-31 for 161 yards in the air.

Evans finished the game with 18 touches for 134 yards and two touchdowns. Judkins ran for 98 yards on 19 carries. Bentley ends the game with eight touches for 27 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Sophomore quarterback Jaxson Dart went 10-for-16 for 207 yards in the air and an interception. The interception came right before halftime.

“I thought I played really good up until that point,” Dart said.

Ole Miss’ defense held the Yellow Jackets to only 11 yards in the third quarter.

In the third quarter, Dart and the offense continued to move the ball down the field and scored 21 points on the ground.

Ole Miss will return to action next Saturday as they play host to Tulsa. The kick is set for 3 p.m. on the SEC Network.