Ole Miss Women’s Basketball Celebrates Women’s Empowerment with “WE” Luncheon

With the start of the 2022-23 campaign a little over a month and a half away, Ole Miss women’s basketball took some time away from the court to celebrate women’s empowerment with its annual “WE” luncheon Friday afternoon from the SJB Pavilion.



Attendees included local leaders such as Oxford Mayor Robin Tannehill, former Ole Miss women’s basketball letterwinners and various other influential figures from throughout the community.



Ole Miss alum and former president of Impact Wrestling highlighted the event as its keynote speaker, discussing her time as a female in a male dominated industry. Carter emphasized the importance of continuing to lift women up and “fix their crowns when needed.”



Head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin added words of wisdom as well, encouraging women to push forward an make an impact, as “you cannot be what you cannot see.”



Fans will have their first opportunity to catch a glimpse at this year’s team with its annual Square Jam from Downtown Oxford at 6:30 p.m. CT on Oct. 14. Two weeks later, Ole Miss will take on Delta State in its lone exhibition from the SJB Pavilion on Oct. 28.



Entering year five of the McPhee-McCuin era, Ole Miss seeks to carry the momentum from its first NCAA Tournament run in 15 seasons into a new-look Rebel team. Nine newcomers highlight the roster, with the Rebels returning key minutes in starters Snudda Collins and Madison Scott , as well as reigning SEC Sixth-Woman of the Year Angel Baker .

Courtesy of Ole Miss Sports

