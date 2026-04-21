Ole Miss Adds JMU Forward Christian Brown to Bolster Frontcourt

Ole Miss added another important piece to its frontcourt on Tuesday, signing James Madison forward Christian Brown.

The move was first reported by 247Sports’ Matt Zenitz, and it gives the Rebels a promising young defender at a position where they badly need bodies.

Ole Miss has signed James Madison forward transfer Christian Brown, @chris_hummer and I have learned for @CBSSports. 6-foot-8, 235-pounder who set a JMU freshman record last season with 49 blocks. pic.twitter.com/S0HU0dmGtO — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) April 21, 2026

Brown is a 6-foot-8, 236 pounder from Franklin, Tenn., and he made an immediate impact as a freshman at JMU. He set the program’s freshman record with 49 blocks and averaged 1.5 per game in only 13.4 minutes.

The offensive numbers were modest at 3.0 points and 3.8 rebounds, but the defensive instincts are real. He shot 56 percent from the field and played with the kind of timing and physicality that tends to translate.

Looks like JMU transfer forward Christian Brown is checking out Ole Miss ⬇️ JMU transfer forward Justin McBride was reported by kentucky.hoops on Instagram as set to visit Kentucky on Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/vwW1Xvph9g — Tommy Gurganous (@TommyGurganous) April 20, 2026

For Ole Miss, this is another step in rebuilding a frontcourt that was hit hard by the transfer portal.

Brown becomes the fourth portal addition for Chris Beard. It’s a group that gives the Rebels more size, more length and more options.

And if Ole Miss gets James Scott back, the picture gets even more interesting. Today is the final day to enter the portal, and while Scott hasn’t announced a return, he also hasn’t put his name in the database.

If he stays, the Rebels would suddenly have the makings of a solid frontcourt rotation. Scott finished last season strong, averaging 7 points and more than 10 rebounds per game during the SEC Tournament. He also averaged 1.3 blocks per game on the year and looked like a player finally figuring out how to use his size.

Pairing Scott’s rebounding with Brown’s shot blocking gives Ole Miss something it didn’t have much of last season: interior presence.

Brown arrives with a strong high school résumé too. He was a two-time All-State and All-District performer and becomes the second Franklin, Tenn., native to join the Rebels this week after three-star guard Daniel Patton committed on Monday.

There’s still work to do, but Brown is a good addition at a position where Ole Miss needed help. And if Scott returns, the Rebels might finally have a frontcourt foundation they can build around.

Ole Miss Basketball Transfer Portal Tracker

Men

Outgoing

Incoming

Women

Outgoing

J’Adore Young, 6-4, C, Soph.

Tianna Thompson, 5-10, G, Soph. (Baylor)

Incoming