Homecoming Game Time Announced

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

The Southeastern Conference released the game time for the first Saturday of October on Monday, and No. 16 Ole Miss will welcome in the No. 8 Kentucky Wildcats for Homecoming at the Vaught. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. on ESPN.

Ole Miss (3-0) is riding a three-game winning streak after defeating Georgia Tech 42-0 on the road on Saturday.

The Rebels defense has only given up 13 points through three games.

The game will serve as the 95th Homecoming game at Ole Miss since the tradition started in 1924. The Rebels are 71-16-2 all-time and have won 22 of their last 25 Homecoming contests on the field.

Ole Miss fans are asked to stripe out the Vaught against the Wildcats. To find out what color to wear on game day, visit stripethevaught.com.

Kentucky is 3-0 on the season, coming off of a 31-0 victory over Youngstown State on Saturday.

The Wildcats are led by quarterback Will Levis, who has thrown for 882 yards with six touchdowns and four interceptions on the season.

Ole Miss will play host to Tulsa on Saturday and the kickoff is set for 3 p.m. on SEC Network.