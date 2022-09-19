No. 16 Ole Miss Prepares for Tulsa

By Adam Brown

No. 16 Ole Miss heads into the fourth week of the 2022 football season as the Rebels prepare for Tulsa in their final non-conference contest of the season.

Ole Miss (3-0) is coming off a 42-0 shutout victory over Georgia Tech.

Head coach Lane Kiffin met with the media after practice on Monday.

“Our players played really well in all three-phases of the game on the road,” Kiffin said. “It was a good recipe for us to win and make them go three and out or four and out on every series.”

Kiffin added that running the ball more than 300 yards will win a lot of games.

Sophomore quarterback Jaxson Dart started against Tech and Luke Altmyer came in to play in the third.

“He responded really well. I think six-of-six. He came out in the second half after the interception and threw for over 100 yards and six or seven for seven, and he didn’t turn the ball over outside of that play,” Kiffin said. “It was a really good job of managing the game outside of the play.”

Kiffin added that he is not going to name a starter yet.

“It works, what we’re doing, but I would have liked to have thrown more with Luke,” Kiffin said.

This weekend, the Rebels will face a team that likes to throw the ball all over the field.

“We’ve got a lot of work to do with better opponents coming up, starting with the number one passing offense by far,” Kiffin said. “Some would say the best team we have played and by scheme.”

Tulsa’s quarterback Davis Brin leads the charge. He has thrown for an average of 402.0 passing yards per game.

Ole Miss and Tulsa will take to the gridiron on Saturday at 3 p.m. to close out September and can be seen on SEC Network.