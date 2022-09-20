Ole Miss’ Finley on Facing Tulsa

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Through the first three games of the 2022 football season, the Ole Miss defense has been dynamic.

Rebels senior safety AJ Finley met with the media on Monday to discuss this weekend’s matchup against a Tulsa team that likes to throw the ball.

“(Tulsa) is really good on the outside and they have one of the best passing games in the country,” Finley said. “They have some really good receivers outside and it’s going to be a challenge on Saturday.”

This season, the Rebels have only surrendered 13 points to their opponents through 12 quarters of action. The defense has played with a tough mentality to swarm to the ball.

“I feel like all the guys have bought in to what we have to do,” Finley said. “It’s like we take it personal to get that job done every week.”

Finley added that the defensive weekly keys to success they strive for are “violent, fearless, relentless, be play makers disrupt the quarterback, stop the game work and win the game. That’s what we are focused on doing every week.”

Tulsa comes in averaging 43.0 points per game and passing for more than 1,200 yards in the first three games. The Rebels’ secondary is excited to go up against Tulsa.

“I do love it when there’s a team that’s going to pass the ball a lot,” Finley said. “Obviously there’s more opportunities to get an interception. I feel like we do get a lot more excited.”

The defense has only allowed opponents 793 yards on the season, averaging of 264.3 yards per game. They have been making tackles and getting people to the ground after contact.

“It’s mostly like guys flying to the ball,” he said. “We have missed a few tackles but if you got guys flying to the ball it doesn’t look like we missed a lot of tackles.”

Finley and the Rebels return to action on Saturday afternoon for the last non-conference game of the season as Tulsa comes to town. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. on SEC Network.