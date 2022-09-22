Thursday, September 22, 2022
HottyToddy Staff Picks: Week Four

A third of the season will be in the record books after this weekend, as we have already reached week four of the 2022 college football season.

Ole Miss returns to the Vaught on Saturday for the final non-conference game of the season hosting the Tulsa Hurricane.

HottyToddy.com’s staff is back with their weekly picks from a handful of games this week. Publisher/Editor James Dowd, News Editor Alyssa Schnugg, Sports Editor Adam Brown, graduate assistant Carleigh Holt and student contributor Emma Averett will each give picks.

Everyone will receive a point from last weekend as we forgot to add the Vanderbilt game to the picks.

This week the staff will pick from 10 games.

Missouri vs Auburn 

Bowling Green vs Mississippi State 

Kent State vs No. 1 Georgia 

No. 20 Florida vs No. 11 Tennessee 

Tulsa vs No. 16 Ole Miss 

Northern Illinois vs No. 8 Kentucky 

No. 10 Arkansas vs No. 23 Texas A&M 

Charlotte vs South Carolina 

Vanderbilt vs No. 2 Alabama 

New Mexico vs LSU

Going into the week here are the standings: James 39-5, Carliegh 38-6, Alyssa 38-6, Adam 37-7 and Emma 36-8.

