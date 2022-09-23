Friday, September 23, 2022
Davion’s Keys

By Davion Rosenthall

KEYS TO THE GAME VS TULSA 

Offense:

• Focusing solely on the run game to get started will open up a ton of opportunities for the passing game.

• Using Dart’s arm more is critical in this game. Going forward, there will be more talented defenses so the run game may not always work.

• Because the QB battle is just about solved, use this game to develop more chemistry between Dart and his receivers.

• Execute, execute, execute!

Defense:

• Tulsa’s quarterback has got a great arm, so keeping him contained and confused will be key.

• Great opportunity for secondary to have a big game as they will be tested a little more this week

• Defensive line has to find ways to get Tulsa’s quarterback Davis Brin on the ground a lot this game.

Latest articles