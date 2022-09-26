Monday, September 26, 2022
FeaturedSportsFootballHeadlines

Game Time Announced for Vanderbilt

0
274

By Adam Brown
Sports Editor
adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

The Southeastern Conference announced the game times for the second weekend in October on Monday.

On Oct. 8, No. 14 Ole Miss will travel up to Nashville, Tenn., to take on the Vanderbilt Commodores. The kickoff is set for 3 p.m. and can be seen on SEC Network.

Vanderbilt is coming off of a 55-3 loss at No. 2 Alabama over the weekend. The Commodores are 3-2 on the season.

Vandy is led on offense by quarterback by AJ Swann and Mike Wright. Swann in four games has thrown for 567 yards and six touchdowns while Wright has thrown for 426 yards with six touchdowns and an interception in three games.

This weekend, Vanderbilt is on its bye week.

Ole Miss (4-0) returns to action this week as they welcome in the No. 7 Kentucky Wildcats into Oxford for homecoming. The game will be televised on ESPN and is slated for an 11 a.m. CT kick.

SEC Network’s weekly, traveling pre-game show, SEC Nation Presented by Johnsonville, will also be in attendance for the marquee matchup. The show will broadcast from The Grove for the eighth time on Saturday, Oct. 1, from 9-11 a.m. CT, on SEC Network. 

Previous articleNot Quite Fall-ish But Cooler Temps, Sunny Skies This Week
Next articleOle Miss, Realtree Partner on Football Helmet, Exclusive Gear

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Videos
84,459FansLike
20,500FollowersFollow
14,100FollowersFollow
//The following lines allow infolinks to place their ads - Inserted 6/17/2022 // End infolinks tracing pixel

Hotty Toddy News is the trusted source for news, sports, and more in the LOU community. Follow us (@HottyToddyNews) for the latest coverage.

hottytoddy@olemiss.edu

Farley Hall, University MS 38677

Latest articles