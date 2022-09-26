Game Time Announced for Vanderbilt

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

The Southeastern Conference announced the game times for the second weekend in October on Monday.

On Oct. 8, No. 14 Ole Miss will travel up to Nashville, Tenn., to take on the Vanderbilt Commodores. The kickoff is set for 3 p.m. and can be seen on SEC Network.

Vanderbilt is coming off of a 55-3 loss at No. 2 Alabama over the weekend. The Commodores are 3-2 on the season.

Vandy is led on offense by quarterback by AJ Swann and Mike Wright. Swann in four games has thrown for 567 yards and six touchdowns while Wright has thrown for 426 yards with six touchdowns and an interception in three games.

This weekend, Vanderbilt is on its bye week.

Ole Miss (4-0) returns to action this week as they welcome in the No. 7 Kentucky Wildcats into Oxford for homecoming. The game will be televised on ESPN and is slated for an 11 a.m. CT kick.

SEC Network’s weekly, traveling pre-game show, SEC Nation Presented by Johnsonville, will also be in attendance for the marquee matchup. The show will broadcast from The Grove for the eighth time on Saturday, Oct. 1, from 9-11 a.m. CT, on SEC Network.