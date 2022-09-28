No. 14 Ole Miss Plays Host to No.7 Kentucky

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

No. 14 Ole Miss steps into SEC action for the first time this season, welcoming the No. 7 Kentucky Wildcats inside Vaught Hemingway Stadium on Saturday.

On Wednesday, Lane Kiffin met with the media on a conference teleconference call to discuss the upcoming game.

Both the Rebels and Wildcats are coming into the matchup undefeated.

“This is a really, really good team coming in that has been coached well for years,” Kiffin said. “Coach (Mark) Stoops has done a phenomenal job…they are very challenging. They play very hard, very physical.”

Kentucky (4-0) rolls in after a 31-23 victory over Northern Illinois University.

The Wildcats have former defensive player Jacquez Jones on the roster. Jones has recorded a total of 26 tackles and one sack in four games this season.

“Jacquez played really well when he was here and has improved a lot from last year to this year,” Kiffin said. “We’re going to have our hands full.”

Ole Miss (4-0) is coming off a 35-27 win over Tulsa last weekend. The Rebels have sophomore quarterback Jaxson Dart, who transferred in from the University of Southern California.

Dart has passed for 697 yards with five touchdowns and two interceptions in four games. On the ground, he has picked up over 200 yards with his feet.

“He’s really dramatically improved from where we were after probably two games. Looks like, so far, a much different player – composed, confident, leadership,” Kiffin said.

This season, Ole Miss has been dominant on the ground with running backs Zach Evans, Quinshon Judkins and Ulysses Bentley, who are averaging over 280 yards per game as a group behind the offensive line. The Wildcats allow more than 108 yards on the ground on defense.

Kiffin and his staff look for the offensive line to continue the play.

“Just consistency…they’re (Kentucky) really big up front and strong,” Kiffin said. “We’re going to have to continue and improve.”

Ole Miss and Kentucky will kick off at 11 a.m. and can be seen on ESPN.