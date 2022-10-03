Game Time for Auburn Set

The Southeastern Conference has announced an 11 a.m. kickoff for Ole Miss’ Oct. 15home football game vs. Auburn, with the contest televised on ESPN.



This game will mark the 47th meeting all-time between Ole Miss and Auburn dating back to 1928. Auburn leads the series 35-10, including a 13-2 mark in Oxford. The matchup against the Tigers will also serve as Ole Miss’ annual Military Appreciation game.



No. 9 Ole Miss (5-0, 0-1) travels to Vanderbilt (3-2, 0-1) this weekend for a matchup with the Commodores. Kick is slated for 3 p.m. CT and will be televised on SECN.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Sports