Ole Miss’ Tavius Robinson on Defeating Kentucky

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Senior defensive end Tavius Robinson met with the media after practice on Tuesday as No. 9 Ole Miss prepares to take on the Vanderbilt Commodores on Saturday.

The Rebels defense secured the 22-19 victory over the then-No. 7 Kentucky Wildcats this past weekend to remain undefeated at 5-0 and 1-0 in the SEC.

“We had a slow start at the Tulsa game,” Robinson said. “In practice over the week we really went back to the basics and focused on ourselves. We just got to keep that going for sure.”

Ole Miss’ defense has not given up a second half advantage with the score being a one or two score position in the past few weeks.

“We want the game to be on us,” Robinson said. “We want to finish the game on defense.”

Robinson added that the defense believes, “Give us an inch and in any situation all we need is an inch and we are going to do everything we can to try and stop them.”

Against Kentucky, Robinson secured a fumble recovery after a hit by Jared Ivey on Wildcats quarterback Will Levis.

“I remember I was working on the opposite side of Jared,” Robinson said. “I saw him get the ball and the ball was on the ground. For a second all I saw was green in front of me and thought I could take it to the crib, but it was the game right there and I just fell on it.”

This week, Ole Miss has to get right back to work to take on the Commodores on the road.

“We have 24 hours after a win and then we are right back to work on Sunday,” Robinson said. “We go over film and move on to the next opponent. We just have to practice harder this week and come out with the same mentality next week.”

Robinson and the rest of the Rebels will take on Vanderbilt Saturday at 3 p.m. and can be seen on SEC Network.