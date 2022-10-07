Davion’s Keys

By Davion Rosenthall
HottyToddy intern
Keys to beating Vanderbilt:
Offense:
• Do what you do best, which is running the ball to start off.
• The offensive line should look to keep Dart protected so he can have time to look for open receivers.
• Look to capitalize on big gains and off turnovers from Vanderbilt.
Defense:
• Defensive line is going to need to get their hands on the quarterback early and often.
• Don’t let them get into any type of rhythm.
• Make them work for yardage – don’t give them anything easily!