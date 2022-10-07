Davion’s Keys

By Davion Rosenthall

HottyToddy intern

Keys to beating Vanderbilt:

Offense:

• Do what you do best, which is running the ball to start off.

• The offensive line should look to keep Dart protected so he can have time to look for open receivers.

• Look to capitalize on big gains and off turnovers from Vanderbilt.

Defense:

• Defensive line is going to need to get their hands on the quarterback early and often.

• Don’t let them get into any type of rhythm.

• Make them work for yardage – don’t give them anything easily!