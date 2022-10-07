Oxford Plays Host to Germantown

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

The Oxford Chargers play host to the Germantown Mavericks this evening at Bobby Holcomb Field. The kick is set for 7 p.m.

Oxford comes in with a 3-2 overall record and a 1-1 mark in district play. The Chargers look to bounce back from a 35-0 loss on the road at Tupelo last Friday night.

The Chargers are averaging 372.8 yards per game.

Oxford’s senior signal caller Mack Howard has passed for an average of 155.0 through five games. His teammate senior running back Roman Gregory is carrying the ball 117.5 yards per game.

Germantown rolls into Oxford with a 3-3 overall record and 1-1 in region play. The Mavericks defeated Murrah 37-15.

Last season, the Chargers defeated Germantown 37-28 on the road.

Fans not able to make it out to the game can watch it live by clicking here.