Another Big One: Ole Miss Lands Massive In-State Offensive Line Prospect

Ole Miss added another big piece to its 2027 recruiting class on Monday night.

Big isn’t an exaggeration either.

Brookhaven offensive lineman Coderro McDaniel went public with his commitment, giving the Rebels a massive in‑state addition who already looks the part of an SEC lineman.

McDaniel checks in at 6-foot-7 and 325 pounds, and he’s been on campus multiple times this spring. He becomes the third offensive line commit in the class, joining recent pledges Ford Wade and Roman Womack, and he brings the kind of frame and raw power that coaches usually spend years trying to develop.

100% committed HOTTY TODDY pic.twitter.com/ZgHiPV8yva — Coderro McDaniel (@loverihop_79) April 21, 2026

Ole Miss doesn’t have to imagine what he might grow into. He already looks like it.

At Brookhaven, McDaniel has anchored the left side of the line for three seasons and will stay there as a senior. He’ll also see some snaps at defensive tackle, which makes sense when you look at the strength numbers he posted in February. He benched 220 pounds, squatted 450 and deadlifted 565, helping Brookhaven win the 3-5A title.

Those numbers show up on film. He moves defenders with ease, and that kind of natural power is something you can’t coach.

After yesterday great visit l'm blessed to receive a offer from The University of Mississippi 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/na8vvyQp3q — Coderro McDaniel (@loverihop_79) April 13, 2025

Ole Miss beating out Arkansas, Kentucky and Mississippi State is never a bad thing, either.

McDaniel has a long offer list for a rising senior, with North Carolina, Kansas, Southern Miss, Louisiana and South Alabama also in the mix. He did tell Rebels247 that he plans to keep his recruitment open until December, which is becoming more common for underclassmen with early offers.

Even so, landing a commitment from a player with his size and upside is a strong win for Ole Miss at this stage of the cycle.

The Rebels now sit at eight commitments in the 2027 class, and adding another SEC‑sized lineman only strengthens the foundation they’re trying to build. McDaniel is hard to miss, and if his development continues on the same track, he won’t be easy for opposing defenses to handle either.

Ole Miss Football 2027 Signing Class