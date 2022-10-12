HottyToddy Staff Picks: Week Seven

Wednesday, October 12, 2022
The 2022 college football season has passed the half way point of the season. Week seven of the season brings us to the third Saturday in October, with unbeaten No. 3 Alabama going to Rocky Top to take on No. 6 Tennessee.

Head coach Lane Kiffin has Ole Miss at the turn with a perfect 6-0 after a 52-28 victory over the Vanderbilt Commodores on Saturday in Nashville.

HottyToddy.com’s staff is back with weekly picks from a handful of games this week. Publisher/Editor James Dowd, News Editor Alyssa Schnugg, Sports Editor Adam Brown, graduate assistant Carleigh Holt and student contributor Emma Averett will each give picks.

This week the staff will pick from a total of eight games: six SEC matchups, a Big Ten and a Big 12 game.

Auburn vs No. 9 Ole Miss 

No. 3 Alabama vs No. 6 Tennessee 

Vanderbilt vs No. 1 Georgia 

Arkansas vs BYU

LSU vs Florida 

No. 16 Mississippi State vs No. 22 Kentucky 

No. 10 Penn State vs No. 5 Michigan 

No. 8 Oklahoma State vs No. 13 TCU 

Going into the week here are the standings: Carleigh 60-8, Adam 58-10, James 57-11, Alyssa 57-11 and Emma 57-11.

