The Oxford Police Department responded to Fazio Drive for a report of vehicles being broken into on Aug. 18.

Billy Barry

Officers determined that credit cards had been taken from the vehicles and were used at businesses in Oxford.

After investigation, Billy Barry, 43, of New Albany was arrested and charged with Auto Burglary and two counts of Credit Card Fraud.

Barry was taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge for his initial bond hearing and issued

a $10,000 bond.

