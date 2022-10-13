Free Sarahfest Pop-Up Event Features Film and Big Clown Band

Memphis-based punk band, Big Clown will perform Sunday in the Grove. Photo provided

The Sarah IsomCenter for Women and Gender Studies announces a concert and film screening pop-up in partnership with the Center for the Study of Southern Culture and the Southern Documentary Project.

The event, happening this Sunday, will feature a screening of Christina Huff’s documentary, “Big Clown,” followed by a performance of the Memphis-based punk band, Big Clown on which the documentary focuses.

The energetic show represents a modern connection to this year’s Sarahfest Art Show which focused on the Pensacola punk music scene in the 90s.

Located on campus at the Grove Stage the concert will begin at 6 p.m. The Tupelo Room in the Barnard Observatory will serve as a backup location in the event of rain.

The event is free and open to the public.

Christina Huff is an award-winning documentary and experimental filmmaker originally from Berkeley, California. Huff earned an M.F.A. in Documentary Expression in 2022, an M.A. degree in Southern Studies in 2020, and a dual B.A. degree in Art and Southern Studies in 2017, all from the University of Mississippi.

Currently working as an adjunct professor for the Theater and Film department, Huff loves teaching her students about the vast and complex world of cinema.

For more information on Sarahfest and for assistance related to a disability, contact Kevin at (662) 915-5916 or email at isomctr@olemiss.edu.