Ole Miss’ Pegues on Facing Auburn

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

This weekend, No. 9 Ole Miss plays host to the Auburn Tigers inside the Vaught on Saturday at 11 a.m. on ESPN.

Junior defensive tackle JJ Pegues will face off against his former team along, with teammate Lardius Tension.

“Me and LT talk about it as any other opponent, but we also know that we have love for them on the other side,” Pegues said. “At the end of the day there is only one goal and that is to get the win.”

The Oxford, Mississippi, native signed with Auburn out of Oxford High School on the offense at tight end. In his first season on the Plains, he recorded seven receptions for 57 yards and no touchdowns.

On Saturday, fans might could see Pegues on the offensive side of the ball.

“It was very nice being back on that side of the ball, knowing that I can be on that side and be multiple for the team,” Pegues said. “Doing whatever I have to do to get the win was something that we just did. They just put me in there and I ran it.”

In the 2021 season, Pegues moved to the defensive side of the ball. He recorded 17 tackles, with two for loss, and forced a fumble.

Returning home, Pegues has experienced the Walk of Champions four times on the year after growing up watching players experience game day.

“The Walk of Champions is how I thought it would be,” Pegues said. “A lot of emotions, you get to dress up any way you want to, you feel good and get to see family members. One of my favorites is to see my mom, grandmom, dad and sister.”

Pegues in his first season with the red and blue has 10 total tackles and a sack for a seven-yard loss in five games.

Getting prepared to take on the Tigers, Pegues and his teammates have been studying film.

“Their quarterback (Robby Ashford) is different,” Pegues said. “He’s fast and quick and he can go. If we can contain him and the weapons outside in Tank Bigsby and Jarquez Hunter, and if we bring our “A” game like against Kentucky we will be good.”

Pegues and his teammates host the Auburn Tigers on Saturday at 11 a.m. on ESPN.