By Davion Rosenthall

HottyToddy Intern

Keys to the Game Vs Auburn

Offense:

• Main thing is to be physical – get after them on every play.

• Get Mingo involved early as he’s coming off of a hot game.

• Execute plays, be consistent.

Defense:

• Scouting reports are essential. Study those to have an idea of what Auburn is going to run.

• Fill all holes so there will be nowhere to run.

• Silence that Tiger roar with a Rebel Yell for a Hotty Toddy WIN!