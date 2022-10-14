Lafayette Takes on New Hope

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

The Lafayette Commodores travels down to the Golden Triangle this evening to take on the New Hope Trojans. The kick is set for 7 p.m.

Lafayette comes into the game with a 3-4 overall record and a 2-1 mark in 5A play. The Commodores are riding a two-game win streak over Columbus and Saltillo.

Lafayette’s defense has surrendered only 20 points to their opponents in the last eight quarters of action.

The Commodores quarter back junior Charlie Fair has thrown on average for 189.6 yards per game through the first seven games of the season. His teammate running back Jayden Reed averages 97.7 yards per game.

New Hope is 3-3 on the season and 1-2 in district action. New Hope is coming off of a 26-0 victory over Greenville last week.

On the season, the Trojans average 16.5 points per game.