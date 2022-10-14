Friday, October 14, 2022
SportsFootballHeadlines

Lafayette Takes on New Hope

0
162

By Adam Brown
Sports Editor
adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

The Lafayette Commodores travels down to the Golden Triangle this evening to take on the New Hope Trojans. The kick is set for 7 p.m.

Lafayette comes into the game with a 3-4 overall record and a 2-1 mark in 5A play. The Commodores are riding a two-game win streak over Columbus and Saltillo.

Lafayette’s defense has surrendered only 20 points to their opponents in the last eight quarters of action.

The Commodores quarter back junior Charlie Fair has thrown on average for 189.6 yards per game through the first seven games of the season.  His teammate running back Jayden Reed averages 97.7 yards per game.

New Hope is 3-3 on the season and 1-2 in district action. New Hope is coming off of a 26-0 victory over Greenville last week.

On the season, the Trojans average 16.5 points per game.  

Previous article
Weisz Wins Air Rifle World Championship

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Videos
84,459FansLike
20,500FollowersFollow
14,100FollowersFollow

Hotty Toddy News is the trusted source for news, sports, and more in the LOU community. Follow us (@HottyToddyNews) for the latest coverage.

hottytoddy@olemiss.edu

Farley Hall, University MS 38677

Latest articles