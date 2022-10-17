Game Time Set for Ole Miss vs Texas A&M

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

The Southeastern Conference announced the television slate for the final Saturday in October as No. 7 Ole Miss heads into College Station, Texas to take on the Texas A&M Aggies at 6:30 p.m. on SEC Network.

Ole Miss (7-0, 3-0 SEC) is coming off a 48-34 win over the Auburn Tigers on Saturday to remain undefeated on the season.

The Rebels had three different players rush for over a 100-yards Jaxson Dart (115), Zach Evans (136) and Quinshon Judkins (139).

Texas A&M is 3-3 on the year and 1-2 in the SEC. The Aggies are coming off a bye weekend after falling on the road to Alabama (24-20) and Mississippi State (42-24).

This will be the 14th all-time meeting between the Rebels and Aggies. It will be the first time the Rebels have been to Bryan-College Station since 2018, after the 2020 game was canceled due to COVID issues.

Texas A&M returns to action on Saturday as they play South Carolina on the road.

This weekend, Ole Miss will travel down to Baton Rouge to take on the LSU Tigers (5-2, 3-1 SEC) at 2:30 CT on CBS.