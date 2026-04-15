Pete Golding Sparks Recruiting Buzz With Latest Shark Emoji

Update:

We now know who the shark tweet emoji was referring to. Northeast Mississippi Community College offensive lineman Roman “Chop” Womack has committed to Ole Miss.

Original

There are a lot of things to like about new Ole Miss football coach Pete Golding.

He’s a defensive‑minded coach who learned under some of the best in the sport, from Nick Saban to Ron Roberts. He’s a strong recruiter and a proven developer of talent. He has a fun personality too, just in a different way than his predecessor.

He also graduated from Delta State, which probably means more to this writer than it does to you, but it’s still cool to see someone go from a small Division II program to leading Ole Miss.

But the thing that might be the most fun about Golding is how he posts on social media. Ole Miss fans know the deal by now. His entire timeline is basically the shark emoji. The only exceptions are a Trinidad and Tobago flag for Trinidad Chambliss’ return and a retweet about Ole Miss in the CFP.

It’s his signal to the masses that Ole Miss has landed an important commitment or retention. And he dropped another one Tuesday afternoon, which set off plenty of speculation.

🦈 — Pete Golding (@CoachGolding) April 14, 2026

Could it be a late addition from the transfer portal? Or, more likely, did a high school recruit just commit?

Several highly rated prospects are set to announce this week, so the timing lines up. Four star edge Mekai Brown announces Friday. Running back Jeremiah Dent has made his decision but won’t go public until early May. Edge Keysan Taylor could announce this week. Cecilia (La.) athlete Braylon Calais is set for April 20.

All four have Ole Miss as a finalist, and any one of them could be behind Golding’s latest shark. Or it could be someone not mentioned here at all.

We’re getting to that time of year when commitments start rolling in. Recruits are trimming lists, and Ole Miss keeps showing up in a lot of them. Five star running back David Gabriel Georges, for example, has the Rebels in a final group with Ohio State, Tennessee and Georgia.

There’s plenty of recruiting news out there, but one thing remains simple. When you see a shark, it’s time to jump in the water.