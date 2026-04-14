Ole Miss Makes Top Four for Five-Star Running Back in 2027 Class

Another big recruiting domino fell Tuesday, and this one matters in Oxford.

David Gabriel Georges, the five-star running back out of Chattanooga’s Baylor School, trimmed his list to four and kept Ole Miss in the mix.

For a player of his caliber, that’s no small thing.

He’s the No. 2 running back in the 2027 class and one of the most productive juniors in the country after piling up more than 1,600 yards and 25 touchdowns last fall.

Georges has been a national name for a while, with just about every major program trying to get a foot in the door, but the race is finally taking shape.

NEWS: Five-Star RB David Gabriel Georges is down to 4 Schools, he tells me for @Rivals⁰⁰The 6’0 205 RB is ranked as the No. 13 Recruit in the ‘27 Class (per Rivals Industry) Rushed for 1,605 yards and 25 TDs this season (11.9 YPC) Where Should He Go? https://t.co/n0jhr5Kb9k pic.twitter.com/p5t6olwgIv — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) April 14, 2026

His finalists are Ohio State, Tennessee, Ole Miss, and Georgia, and he already has official visits lined up with each of them.

The Buckeyes get the first shot on May 29, followed by Tennessee on June 5, Ole Miss on June 12, and Georgia on June 19.

For most of the past year, Tennessee and Ohio State have been the two programs mentioned the most around his recruitment. Rivals’ Steve Wiltfong has already predicted Ohio State to win this recruiting battle.

“Position coach Carlos Locklyn has been recruiting the Baylor School product and Canada native longer than any other program and has the best connection with him and his family,” Wiltfong wrote in March. “I still like where my prediction stands. The Buckeyes bring him back the weekend of May 29 for his official visit and look to hold off Tennessee among others for his signature.”

Georgia has made its push, and Ole Miss has steadily worked its way into the conversation this offseason.

Now the Rebels get Georges on campus for an official visit in the heart of June, which suddenly feels a lot more important with the field cut to four.

The Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine still leans toward Ohio State, but all four contenders will have a real chance to make an impression before Georges gets closer to a decision.

What’s clear is that Ole Miss is officially in the fight, and the next two months will tell whether the Rebels can turn that June visit into something more.