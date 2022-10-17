Kiffin on Ole Miss Preparing for LSU

By Adam Brown

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin met with the media on Monday as his team prepares to head to Baton Rouge this weekend to tangle with the LSU Tigers.

Ole Miss (7-0, 3-0 SEC) is one of nine teams still undefeated on the season after a 48-34 victory over Auburn on Saturday.

Against Auburn, the Rebels had to go back into the locker room late in the fourth quarter due to a lightning delay.

“It was good to come out after the delay and stop them,” Kiffin said. “It was a four-down situation and we got the ball back.”

Ole Miss was able to move the ball on the ground against Auburn with three different players gaining over 100-yards: Jaxson Dart (115), Zach Evans (136) and Quinshon Judkins (139).

“Three-hundred-yard rushers is a lot of people doing things right, and the offensive line,” Kiffin said.

Kiffin added, “We got a good home win over a program that we had not won against in six years and continued our home winning streak.”

Dart has started all but one game with the Rebels and against three SEC opponents thus far on the season.

“Jaxson has done a really good job running the system in the system on plays and formations,” Kiffin said. “It’s him communicating how we run the system or how fast we have to go. I think he has done a great job with that.”

For the first time this season, Ole Miss is preparing to face back-to-back road games against LSU and Texas A&M.

“I think we played really well. Obviously this is a different animal than in the first two places that we played, with no disrespect to those places,” Kiffin said. “This will be a real atmosphere and crowd noise. I look for our guys to stay focused and do things really well and face the challenges.”

Kiffin said the key to to playing in Tiger Stadium is to stay focused and do your job because LSU has a great winning record at home.

Ole Miss and LSU will continue their rivalry and add another chapter on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. on CBS.