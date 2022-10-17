Oxford, Ole Miss Communities Mourn Loss of Student; Pray for Another

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

The female Ole Miss student who was hit by a vehicle in the hit-and-run this weekend that claimed the life of another student is in stable condition.

Blanche Williamson, a sophomore from Raleigh, North Carolina, was seriously injured when a pickup truck struck her and Walker Fielder at about 1 a.m. Sunday behind City Hall.

According to the Oxford Police Department, she remains in a Memphis hospital in stable condition.

However, Fielder died as a result of his injuries.

Two men are in custody in connection to the hit-and-run.

Oxford and University leaders both reached out to the families and friends of the victims and the community members.

“It is a painful and distressing development for our campus community, and it is understandable that emotions are high with many unanswered questions about what happened,” wrote University of Mississippi Chancellor Glenn Boyce in a statement Monday.

Walker was reportedly celebrating his 21st birthday this past weekend on the Square, was pursuing a B.B.A. in Finance and was an active member of the Sigma Chi fraternity.

“While there are no words that can alleviate the deep sorrow that his friends and family are experiencing, please keep them close in your thoughts and prayers during this time of immense grief,” Boyce said in his statement. “In addition, please pray that Blanche continues to heal and recovers fully. She needs our support, love, and care.”

Oxford Mayor Robyn Tannehill offered her condolences to the Fielder family and asked the community to be patient and allow the Oxford Police Department and its investigators to do their job.

“Information will be provided to the public as it is appropriate to do so,” Tannehill wrote on her Facebook page. “As this is an ongoing investigation, information may not be as readily available as some would hope, but I promise you that these families and finding justice for these students are our top priorities and the case will be handled with as much compassion as possible for those involved.”

Tannehill asked the community to pray for the families of the victims, their friends and for Williamson as she continues to heal from her physical wounds.

“Oxford is a community that comforts those that need comforting,” Tannehill said. “Perhaps that comes from practice and from times of trials that we wish we could pray away, but nevertheless, Oxford always steps up when things are hard and when people need us. These two families need us. They need our prayers. They need us to surround those that love them and be God’s hands and feet. Times like these make us treasure our time with those we love.”

The two men who are in custody are both from Collieverville, Tennesee and are not Ole Miss students.

Tristan Holland was arrested Sunday afternoon and charged with accessory after the fact of a crime. Seth Rokitka was taken into custody Monday morning and is awaiting his first-appearance hearing to be formally charged.